SIGNINGS
Joanna Luloff and Margaret Mizushima — Authors of “Remind Me Again What Happened” and “Burning Ridge,” with John Lewis showcasing his literary magazine, “The Almagre Review,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Tri-Lakes Chamber Building, 166 Second St., Monument; Covered Treasures Bookstore, 481-2665.
Brady Busby — Author of “Healing Waters, a Life of Hardships, Faith and Family,” noon-3 p.m. Sept. 29, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak District Library All Pikes Peak Reads — Movie screenings, story times and more, through Nov. 17; ppld.org/appr.
Foundations of a Freelance Career: September Write Brain — With Josh Vogt, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ybl6qfdf.
Children’s History Hour — “How to Babysit a Grandpa,” ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 29, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Visit with Ron Stallworth — Author of “Black Klansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free; ppcc.edu/calendar.
Book Discussion — “The Sparrow” by Mary Doria Russell, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Register: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Rocky Mountain Storytelling Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Lone Tree Library Event Hall, 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree, $24-$30. Registration: rmstory.org.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
Hardbound Concertina Album Making — With paper artist Marsha Sterling, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., $27; 419-7660.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — With monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — PPLD patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free videos, music, etc., hoopladigital.com.