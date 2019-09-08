LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win WWII” by Sonia Purnell, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $15-$10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
September Write Brain: Mythbusting Agents — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6zwu9py.
Children’s History Hour — “Palmer’s Pets,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 and 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
Poetry West Workshop: Entering Poetry Through the Back Door — 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 21, 2811 N. Hancock Ave., free for first-time attendees; 425-6451, armsfam@aol.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”A Fist Full of Earth” by Pavel Kozhevnikov. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: In this book, there are two intriguing stories, both with Russian influences. The reader is first introduced to George Lebedikhin who lives a very interesting life with many twists and turns, from being a prisoner in the USSR to a prize fighter in New York, a bank robber and a businessman in Hawaii. The second story is about a beloved childhood dog based on facts from the author’s life in the Soviet Union after WWII.
• ”Remarkable: Living a Faith Worth Talking About” by Brady Boyd. Published by Howard Books. Summary: New Life Church senior pastor Brady Boyd draws parallels between the early church at Corinth and today’s culture to illustrate how Christians can stay true to their beliefs and live a loving and faith-filled life, demonstrating a new way to interact with the modern world.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE