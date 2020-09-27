signings

Caroline H. Ecklund — Virtual signing of “The Secret of the Sacred Bluestones,” hosted by Hooked on Books, 2-3 p.m. Friday 2; 419-7660.

Virtual Writer’s Night – Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, free; tinyurl.com/y4nnkjnw.

The European Homefront During World War II — A virtual conversation with authors L. Annette Binder and Sandell Morse, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y67z94kg.

Virtual Author Visit — With Emma Donoghue, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22; ppld.org/moa.

Virtual Author Visit — With Lindsay Lackey, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Registration required: ppld.org/moa.

Virtual Author Visit — With Brenda Woods, 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Registration required; ppld.org/moa.

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

For information, go to ppld.org.

• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan

• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain, ppld.org

• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument

• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake

• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave.

