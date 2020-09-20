LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Writer’s Night: Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, free; tinyurl.com/y4nnkjnw.
The European Homefront During World War II — A virtual conversation with authors L. Annette Binder and Sandell Morse, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y67z94kg.
Virtual Author Visit — With Emma Donoghue, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22; ppld.org/moa.
CONTESTS
The Root’s “Lovecraft Country” Contest — Black writers can answer the question “When you hear the phrase “historic monsters” what comes to mind?” with a short fiction story for a chance to win $5000, get story published on The Root and mentorship from writers on the show. Deadline is Sept. 18: tinyurl.com/yxcj2cw3.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Vanishing Sky” by L. Annette Binder. Published by Bloomsbury Publishing. Summary: An intimate, harrowing story about a family of German citizens during World War II.
• “Death, Where is Thy Sting?: Recovery from the Loss of Our Loved Ones and Preparation for Our Own Final Days” by Shari Howard McMinn. Published by BCF Publishing. Summary: Having experienced three tragic deaths of immediate family members during the past two decades, McMinn wrote her user-friendly, “reads like a novel” grief guidebook to comfort and encourage others as they trek the dark journey of death.
• “Somehow I Survived: A Memoir of a Lost Soul” by S.M. Jordan. Published by:Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: With this very raw and personal story of S.M. Jordan’s life, filled with survival and hardships, you see how he has overcome every negative situation.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
For information go to ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain, ppld.org
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE