Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
SIGNINGS
Mindy Sinks — “60 Hikes Within 60 Minutes,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasure Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Stewart Green — “Climbing Pikes Peak,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Mountain Chalet, 15 N. Nevada Ave.; 633-0732, mtnchalet.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual September Write Brain: Writing Action Scenes that Don’t Suck! — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, free; tinyurl.com/yyn9dd4h.
AWARDS
Tez Brooks of Colorado Springs has won the Prestigious Book of the Decade Award for “The Single Dad Detour: Directions for Fathering After Divorce.”
CONTESTS
The Root’s “Lovecraft Country” Contest — Black writers can answer the question “When you hear the phrase ‘historic monsters,’ what comes to mind?” with a short fiction story for a chance to win $5000, get story published on The Root and mentorship from writers on the show. Deadline is Friday: tinyurl.com/yxcj2cw3.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Why Trump Won The 2020 Election, 21 Reasons The Democrats Lost” by David King Keller. Independently published. Summary: On Nov. 9, 2016, shock waves reverberated across the United States—Donald Trump won the 2016 election. Will he do it again?
• “Fitness Training Exposed: Why You Don’t Need a Fitness Trainer!” by Adam Hunter. Published by RoseDog Books. Summary: Focuses on the fact that 100% of us have influence on the quality of our health and our quality of life. This book was written on the solid science.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
For information, go to ppld.org.
