SIGNINGS
John Stith — “Pushback,” 5-7 p.m. Friday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Annual Holiday Open House Signings — Jennifer Kincheloe, author of “The Secret Life of Anna Blanc” and “The Woman in the Camphor Trunk,” and Denitta Ward, author of “Somewhere Still” and “Prohibition Cocktails,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Adam Schefter — “The Man I Never Met,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Tattered Cover Book Store, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton; tatteredcover.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Converge Lecture Series — Edwidge Danticat, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
Visiting Writers Series — With Esther G. Belin, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Book Discussion — “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom” by Helen Thorpe, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTEST
Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America’s Six-Word-Mystery Contest — Through Thursday, $6-$10 entry fee; rmmwa.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offering:
• “My Checkered Career” by Malcolm McCollum. Published by YouArePerfect Press. Summary: Essays, presentations and journalism of a lifetime, with explanatory memoirs.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE