SIGNINGS
Trish Porter Topmiller — “King Here: Never Too OLD, Too RICH or Too ANYTHING to Meet Jesus,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 637-8282.
Natanya Pulley — 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Smith Family Gallery, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
LITERARY EVENTS
Friends of PPLD Book Sale — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y53gfb3g.
Spoken World Performance — With Dominique Christina, 6-9 p.m. Monday, Armstrong Hall, Colorado College, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., free; 389-7315, mbass@ coloradocollege.edu.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Rick Van Noy, 7 p.m. Thursday, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Book Discussion — “The Sympathizer: A Novel” by Maria Viet Thanh Nguyen, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $15-$10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Poetry West Workshop — Love Poetry of Latin American with Ricardo Bogaert, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 2811 N. Hancock Ave., free for first time attendees; Julie, 459-0335.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
October Write Brain: Read Like a Writer — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y5pcvypm.
Children’s History Hour — “Can You Dig it!,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. Oct. 16, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3px55vx.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
