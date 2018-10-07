SIGNINGS
Kate Januska — Author of “Transference,” 12:30-3 p.m. Oct. 14, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Visiting Writers Series — With Juan J. Morales, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Local Author Showcase — With Heather Kindt, Mary Ann Schultz, Gary Penley, Terry Odell and James E. Campbell Jr., 2 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Red Ink: Essential Self-Editing Strategies to Use Before You Submit or Publish — By freelance novel editor Anita Mumm, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9wjjy6l.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Mystery of 23” by Kelly Williams. Published by: Electio Publishing. Summary: Have you given up on believing God can speak to you in miraculous ways? This book’s bizarre nature will compel you to turn pages in anticipation of the outcome, but the verdict will teach you how God uses physical reminders such as “23” to assure you he is with you and for you.
• “Valley of the Shadow: An Account of American POWs of the Japanese” by Col. Nicoll F. “Nick” Galbraith, compiled by his son, Whitney H. Galbraith. Summary: A former Camp Carson deputy commandant’s World War II POW experiences is now a 546-page autobiography, a collection of never-before-published manuscripts Nicoll penned in the 1950s.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE