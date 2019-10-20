SIGNINGS
Mava Joyce — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 660-3125.
Lorato Trok — “All Odds: the Story of Rosina Sedibane Modiba,” 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Natanya Pulley — 4:30 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Smith Family Gallery, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
LITERARY EVENTS
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3px55vx.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Reading and Reception — With Amie Sharp, “The Sabine Women,” 3-4 p.m. Oct. 30, Pikes Peak Community College Downtown Gallery, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave., free; 502-2000.
Brunch with Authors — With J.W. Anderson, Dorothy Yoder and Rachel Friday, to benefit P.E.O. Sisterhood, local Chapter DL of P.E.O. Philanthropic Educational Organization, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $25. Reservations: Debi, 660-2375, tinyurl.com/y5paxsej.
AWARDS
“The Colorado Coal Field War: Massacre at Ludlow” by K.D. Huxman, illustrated by Lisa Greenleaf, is a Bronze Winner in the Nonfiction Chapter Book Category of the 2019 Mooonbeam Children’s Book Awards.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”The Whisperings in the Shadows” by Bekah Berge. Published by Bekah Berge. Summary: Marble Moreno isn’t exactly human. When the Collection, a group of radicals dedicated to cleansing the land of magic, shows up in her village, all those tied to the mystical receive a spot on their kill list.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE