SIGNINGS
Lucy Bell — Author of "Coming Up - A Boy's Adventures in 1940s Colorado Springs," 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers' Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Spoken Word Performance — With poet and author Olivia Gatwood, 6 p.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free; mbass@coloradocollege.edu.
Colorado Authors' Day — Hosted by the American Association of University Women, with Mary Taylor Young, J.D.R. Hawkins and Cindy Skaggs, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Reservations: coloradosprings-co.aauw.net.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Converge Lecture Series — Edwidge Danticat, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
Visiting Writers Series — With Esther G. Belin, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Book Discussion — "The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom" by Helen Thorpe, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• "One Woman's Story" by Kate Herriott. Published by: Outskirts Press. Summary: This mystery's protagonist, Harri Bedlington, is fun, quirky and so relatable that you might feel you're going through her adventures with her. You'll also enjoy the antics of a couple of her screwy family members.
• "Things Too Wonderful for Me" by Elliott McQuay. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. Summary: Elliott wants us to remember we are loved and are the delight of Jesus, so much so that Jesus gave his life to buy us back from the death to which Adam committed us. We only have to accept God’s gift, his son’s life, death and resurrection, which by faith brings us into the family of God.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE