SIGNINGS
Bill Muir, RN —”Vegan Strong: The Ultimate Field Manual for a Kick-Ass Plant-Fueled Life,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yxad2d6p.
Afrah Caraballo — “Post-Traumatic Stress Revelations,” 12:30 p.m. meet and greet, 1 p.m. discussion and book signing, Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Reading and Reception — With Amie Sharp, “The Sabine Women,” 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Community College Downtown Gallery, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave., free; 502-2000.
Poetry West Workshop: Myths and Fairy Tales in Modern Poetry — With Amy Wray Irish, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 2811 N. Hancock Ave., free for first-time attendees; Julie, 459-0335.
Brunch with Authors — With J.W. Anderson, Dorothy Yoder and Rachel Friday, to benefit P.E.O. Sisterhood, local Chapter DL of P.E.O. Philanthropic Educational Organization, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $25. Reservations: Debi, 660-2375, tinyurl.com/y5paxsej.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
”Finding Your Purpose” — Presented by author, Cynthia Leibrock, noon Nov. 14, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $19. Registration required by Nov. 10: 459-8332.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Nine 1/2 Months: A Novel” by Bonnie Prestel. Published by Morgan James Fiction. Summary: Gracie, 25, single, alone in New York City and just starting her career in advertising, has high hopes for her future until an unplanned pregnancy shatters her dreams and leaves her frantic and alone.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE