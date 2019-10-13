SIGNINGS
Natanya Pulley — “With Teeth,” 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Smith Family Gallery, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Bill Muir, RN — “Vegan Strong: The Ultimate Field Manual for a Kick-Ass Plant-Fueled Life,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yxad2d6p.
LITERARY EVENTS
Children’s History Hour — “Can You Dig it!,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Reading and Book Discussion — With Linda Wommack, “Cripple Creek, Bob Womack and The Greatest Gold Camp on Earth,” 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3px55vx.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeak center.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/ event-type/open-critique.
Book Discussion — “Figuring” by Maria Popova, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $15-$10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteer tutors, 14 and older. Training provided, 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE