SIGNINGS
Kate Januska — Author of “Transference,” 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Annual Holiday Open House Signings — Jennifer Kincheloe author of “The Secret Life of Anna Blanc” and “The Woman in the Camphor Trunk” and Denitta Ward author of “Somewhere Still” and “Prohibition Cocktails,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
How Movies Make Us Cry: Emotion in Writing and Screenwriting: October Write Brain — With Kevin Ikenberry, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6vqevcj.
Children’s History Hour — “Can You Dig it?” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Colorado Authors’ Day — Hosted by the American Association of University Women, with Mary Taylor Young, J.D.R. Hawkins and Cindy Skaggs, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Reservations: coloradosprings-co.aauw.net.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Converge Lecture Series — Edwidge Danticat, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
Visiting Writers Series — With Esther G. Belin, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
CONTEST
Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America’s Six-Word-Mystery Contest — Through Nov. 1, $6-$10 entry fee; rmmwa.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
