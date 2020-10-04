SIGNINGS
David Bugno — “Reich Child: A Lebensborn Life,” noon-3 p.m. Oct. 24, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
The European Homefront During World War II — A virtual conversation with authors L. Annette Binder and Sandell Morse, 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y67z94kg.
Virtual Author Visit — With Emma Donoghue, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22; ppld.org/moa.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
“Hidden Gypsy Magic” by Tena Stetler. Published by The Wild Rose Press. Summary: The Salem Wildlife Sanctuary is Gwen Taylor’s life work. Her Irish Gypsy heritage provides a hidden talent she uses to help the creatures under her care. But even her magical skills can’t help new rescues in dire need of veterinary care .The opportunity of signing on as the vet for Gwen’s sanctuary dropped into Brock Scutter’s lap after he expanded his practice to include wildlife. The personal attraction he and Gwen experience is undeniable the more their professional and personal lives collide.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
For information go to ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain, ppld.org
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE