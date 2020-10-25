Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
SIGNINGS
Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Eric Peterson — “Secret Denver: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” 1-3 p.m. Nov. 7, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Virtual Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday; tinyurl.com/y5kwnmgz.
Virtual Author Visit — With Lindsay Lackey, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Registration required: ppld.org/moa.
Virtual Author Visit — With Brenda Woods, 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Registration required; ppld.org/moa.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Demon of Table Mesa” by John Waddell. Published by Dorrance Pub Co. Summary: Jacob and his two friends come across an old spirit board game they find in the attic. As the three become immersed in the game, they become a part of a story about Jacob’s ancestors, who were involved in a massacre of a Native American village .
LIBRARY LISTINGS
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain, ppld.org
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave.
