SIGNINGS
Beenie Mann — “Happiness Matters: Unleash Your Superpower in 7 Easy Steps,” 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jeanne B’s Boutique, 5118 N. Nevada Ave.; info@mattersofperspective.com.
Michael and Kathleen Hague — Children’s books artist and author, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeak writers.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Escape Velocity Book Club — “Deadly Class” by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Escape Velocity Comics, 19 E. Bijou St., $5; tinyurl.com/y7y7srrq.
Web Presence 101: November Write Brain — With Sharon Manislovich, 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ycq44su3.
Children’s History Hour — “Fall in Colorado,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 and 24, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Del Toro Moon” by Darby Karchut.
Published by: Owl Hollow Press.
Summary: Matt Del Toro, 12, is the greenest greenhorn in his family’s centuries-old business: riding down and destroying wolflike monsters, known as skinners. Now, with those creatures multiplying in number and ferocity, Matt must saddle up and match his father’s skills at monster whacking.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrens literacycenter.org, childrens literacycenter.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE