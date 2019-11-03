SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Elisabeth Hyde, author of “Go Ask Fannie,” and Jayme Mansfield, author of “Rush,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Nancy Oswalk — “Ruby’s Christmas Gifts,” 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Visiting Writers Series — With José Olivarez, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Book Discussion — “Figuring” by Maria Popova, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $15-$10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
”Finding Your Purpose” — Presented by author, Cynthia Leibrock, noon Nov. 14, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $19. Registration required by Nov. 10: 459-8332.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Beyond Aftershocks: Reclaiming Self after Sexual Trauma” by Mava Joyce. Published be: Golden Buckle Publishing. Summary: Reveals a journey of deep pain and struggle, a quest of joyous perseverance and triumph. It’s a story about childhood sexual abuse that has been deeply buried and surfaces when a young boy utters just one word.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
