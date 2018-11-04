SIGNINGS
Adam Schefter — “The Man I Never Met,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tattered Cover Book Store, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton; tatteredcover.com.
Matt de la Peña — Author of “Last Stop on Market Street,” discussion and signing, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 884-9800, ppld.org.
Whitney Galbraith — “Valley of the Shadow: An Account of American POWs of the Japanese,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Bob Jackson — “The Shot,” 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$20. Tickets: manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/event/theshot.
Jude Randazzo — “The Gray Fedora,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
Jim Ciletti’s Poetry West Workshop — “Writing the Sensuous Sensate Power,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St. Registration: 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Visiting Writers Series — With Esther G. Belin, 7 p.m. Thursday, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Book Discussion — “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom” by Helen Thorpe, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 14, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “How to Tell If You are Human” by Jessy Randall. Published by: LSU Press. Summary: With an entirely new approach to poetry and the art of collage, Jessy Randall transforms diagrams, schematics, charts, graphs and other visual documents from very old books into poems that speak to the absurdities, anxieties and joys of life in this modern age.