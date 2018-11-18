SIGNINGS
Michelle Cummings and Avery Daniels — Cummings will sign “The Reel Sisters,” Daniels will sign “Resort to Murder,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Caroline Eklund — “The Secrets of the Shannon-Berry Kingdom,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Web Presence 101: November Write Brain — With Sharon Manislovich, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ycq44su3.
Children’s History Hour — “Fall in Colorado,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Ramona Ausubel and Kathryn Kuitenbrouwer, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
The Art of Story — A Meditation on “Sonny Blues” — 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 12, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “There Before the Chaos” by K. B. Wagers. Published by Orbit. Summary: Hail Bristol, infamous galactic gunrunner and former runaway princess, never expected to inherit the throne of Indrana. But after avenging the murder of her entire family and cleansing the Empire of usurpers in a bloody civil war, the former outlaw must fulfill her duties to her people. Hail retires her gun and throws herself into the rebuilding of her Empire.
Goodreads Poetry Contest
Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyrul.com/melzys27.