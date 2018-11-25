SIGNINGS
Leah Gilbert, Jeannie Mobley and Barb Tyner — Gilbert will sign “A Couch for Llama,” Mobley will sign “Katerina’s Wish” and Tyner will sign “Rhyaden,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Susan Mathis — “The Fabric of Hope: An Irish Family Legacy” and “Christmas Charity,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Photographer Narrated Slideshow — John Fielder from his book “Colorado Black on White,” 7 p.m. Friday, Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road. A selection of Fielder’s books and calendars for sale and signing by author, with a portion of proceeds to benefit Pikes Peak Sierra Club; sierraclub.org/colorado/pikes-peak.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Ramona Ausubel and Kathryn Kuitenbrouwer, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Stanley Crawford, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
The Art of Story — A Meditation on “Sonny Blues” — 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 12, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Holiday Bookie Party: December Write Brain — 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7fgkth3.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE