LIBRARY LISTINGS
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, all Pikes Peak District Library branches will only allow patrons inside if they have a reservation to use a computer. To make computer reservations, call 389-8968. For information go to ppld.org/computers. Library users can continue to browse the collection using the online catalog or the PPLD mobile app, pick up their holds using curbside service and return materials 24/7 outside all libraries. For more information go to ppld.org/covid-19.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Shatter the Night: A Detective Gemma Monroe Mystery” by Emily Littlejohn. Published by Minotaur Books. Summary: It’s Halloween night in Cedar Valley. During the town’s annual festival, Detective Gemma Monroe takes a break from trick-or-treating with her family to visit an old family friend, retired Judge Caleb Montgomery, at his law office. To Gemma’s surprise, Caleb seems worried and confides in her that he’s been receiving anonymous threats. Shortly after, as Gemma strolls back to her car, an explosion at Caleb’s office shatters the night.
• “HUSH MONEY: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in her Workplace and Kept her Job” by Deborah Harris, Jacquie Abram and Delilah Harris. Independently published. Summary: Ebony, a 28-year-old Black woman living in Texas, was going through a divorce, living with her mom in poverty, and finding it hard to make ends meet. After years of working dead-end jobs, she received a phone call from a temp agency that changed her life in the best way, and also the worst way.
• “Extravagant: Discovering a Life of Dangerous Generosity” by Brady Boyd. Published by Howard Books. Summary: A revolutionary book that redefines the notion of extravagance by using the parable of the Good Samaritan to demonstrate how to live a truly compassionate and selfless life of giving freely without expecting anything in return.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE