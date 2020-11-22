Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
SIGNINGS
Book Signings — Jayme Mansfield, “Seasoned, A Love Story,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Kelly McWilliams, “Agnes at the End of the World,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Virtual Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday; tinyurl.com/y4gxxnxt.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, all Pikes Peak District Library branches will only allow patrons inside if they have a reservation to use a computer. To make computer reservations, call 389-8968. For information, go to ppld.org/computers. Library users can continue to browse the collection using the online catalog or the PPLD mobile app, pick up their holds using curbside service and return materials 24/7 outside all libraries. For more information, go to ppld.org/covid-19.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles” by Ron Cooper. Published by Princeton Architectural Press. Summary: A glimpse into the lives of those who slip into the red suit to spread Christmas cheer. Before and after portraits, behind-the-scenes stories of custom-made costumes and specialized training, and surprising anecdotes of on-the-job encounters bring these Santas to life.
• “When You Know What I Know” by Sonja K. Solter. Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. Summary: One day after school, on the couch in the basement, Tori’s uncle did something bad. Afterward, Tori tells her mom. Even though telling was a brave thing to do, her mom still doesn’t believe her at first. Her grandma still takes his side. And Tori doesn’t want anyone else, even her best friend, to know what happened.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE