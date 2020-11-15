Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Book Signings — Gina Holder, “Forgiven Again,” noon-3 p.m. and Susan Mathis, “Reagan’s Reward,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Pikes Peak Writers Virtual Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23; tinyurl.com/y4gxxnxt.
• “Defined by Fire — Seven Life-Changing Lessons from Devastating Tragedy” by John Rabins, illustrated by Sarah Boardman. Published by Firewall Press. Summary: John Rabins has captured seven valuable lessons about his relationship with God, through unspeakable personal tragedy in June 2013. Losing his home, possessions and a rental home in the Black Forest fire, and losing his dad the same day, has provided him a wonderful opportunity for spiritual growth.
• “Next Step: You’ve Accepted Jesus ... Now What?” by DeeDee Lake. Published by:CrossRiver Media Group. Summary: A next-steps guide for teen girls who have accepted Christ and want to know what’s next for them. Lake and 30 other women share their experiences to help teen girls live a fulfilling, joy-filled life.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
