Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
SIGNINGS
Eric Peterson — “Secret Denver: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
John Fielder and Jeri Norgen — “Colorado Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Author Visit — With Lindsay Lackey, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Registration required: ppld.org/moa.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “A Score to Settle” by Mike Torreano. Published by The Wild Rose Press. Summary: Broken after his family is murdered, rancher Del Lawson signs on to a cattle drive along the Goodnight-Loving Trail in 1870. He is unaware he’s still in danger. When he falls for a pretty Army nurse, the killers target her.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
For more information, go to ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Library Branch, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE