signings

Courtesy of dreamstime

Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.

SIGNINGS

Eric Peterson — “Secret Denver: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

John Fielder and Jeri Norgen — “Colorado Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

LITERARY EVENTS

Virtual Author Visit — With Lindsay Lackey, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Registration required: ppld.org/moa.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• “A Score to Settle” by Mike Torreano. Published by The Wild Rose Press. Summary: Broken after his family is murdered, rancher Del Lawson signs on to a cattle drive along the Goodnight-Loving Trail in 1870. He is unaware he’s still in danger. When he falls for a pretty Army nurse, the killers target her.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

For more information, go to ppld.org.

• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan

• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain

• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument

• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake

• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass Library Branch, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE

Tags

Load comments