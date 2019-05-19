SIGNINGS
Molly E. Lee — “Ask Me Anything,” noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Barnes and Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; 266-9960.
Kirsten Akens — “100 Things to do in Colorado Springs Before You Die,” 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Barnes and Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 637-8282.
LITERARY EVENTS
Children’s History Hour — “Arches to Zigzags,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 27, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
Homeschool Book Fair — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 1, Born Again Used Books, 1529 N. Union Blvd. Registration: 528-8622.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. June 1. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Lit Fest — Celebration of the literary arts, June 7-21, Denver; lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. June 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. June 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. June 12. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O’Brien, 10 a.m.-noon June 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Summer Words Literary Festival — Recognized as one of the nation’s top literary gatherings, June 16-21, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y6summra.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Mystic Maples” by Tena Stetler. Published by: The Wild Rose Press. Summary: Witch Mercy Rose’s curiosity always gets her in trouble. After a break-in at her Colorado flower shop, and a court battle that comes to a halt in her favor, she arrives at Deerbourne Inn for a much-needed getaway. Looking for peace and quiet, she finds just the opposite in a startlingly handsome but mysterious man and his dog.