SIGNINGS
Andrea Hollander — “Blue Mistaken for Sky,” 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Kirsten Akens — “100 Things to do in Colorado Springs Before You Die,” 2-4 p.m. Friday, Story Coffee Co., 120 E. Bijou St.; 758-4444.
Book Signings — With Scott Graham, author of “Arches Enemy,” and Bert Entwistle, author of “Leftover Soldiers, Life on the Western Frontier,” 5-8 p.m. May 16, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Whitney H. Galbraith — “Valley of the Shadow: An Account of American POWs of the Japanese,” noon-3 p.m. May 18, Barnes and Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; 266-9960.
LITERARY EVENTS
Visiting Writers Series — With Steven Dunn, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Lecture with Craig Childs — Author of “Finders Keepers: A Tale of Archaeological Plunder and Obsession,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Children’s History Hour — “Arches to Zigzags,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. May 15 and 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
AWARDS
“The Colorado Coal Field War: Massacre at Ludlow” — By K.D. Huxman, illustrated by Lisa Greenleaf was a gold winner in in the Teen Non Fiction Category of the 2019 Independent Book Publishers Association Benjamin Franklin Award.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE