SIGNINGS
Heather Hansman — “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Title Nine, 210 N. Tejon St.; 227-3674.
Blythe Daniel — “Mended: Restoring the Hearts of Mothers and Daughters,” noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; 266-9960.
Kristen Akens — “100 Things to Do in Colorado Springs Before You Die,” 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Arts on the Streets, Downtown Creative District; 886-0088.
LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
Homeschool Book Fair — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Born Again Used Books, 1529 N. Union Blvd. Registration: 528-8622.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Lit Fest — Celebration of the literary arts, June 7-21, Denver; lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. June 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. June 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. June 12. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O’Brien, 10 a.m.-noon June 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Summer Words Literary Festival — Recognized as one of the nation’s top literary gatherings, June 16-21, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y6summra.
Children’s History Hour — “Quilting Stories,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. June 19 and 22, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Book Discussion — “Origin: a Novel “ by Dan Brown, 10 a.m.-noon July 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE