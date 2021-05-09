Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SIGNINGS
Book Signings — Susan Joy Paul, “Women in the Wild: The Everywoman’s Guide to Hiking, Camping and Backcountry Travel,” and Chris Meehan, “Best Outdoor Adventures Colorado Front Range: A Guide to the Region’s Greatest Hiking, Climbing, Cycling and Paddling,” 5-8 p.m. May 20, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday. Registration required: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/may-2021-write-drunk-edit-sober.
Virtual Writer Night — With Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24. Registration required: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/april-2021-writers-night-2.
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches will allow patrons inside without reservations to browse the physical collection, use self-checkout machines and service desks, to reserve one, 55-minute computer session per day, use machines to fax, scan and/or copy documents without staff assistance, charge your devices and to make a 55-minute reservation to access Special Collections in the 1905 Carnegie Library. Call 389-8968 to book your session; library card required to reserve by phone. PPLD has reopened its makerspaces and video/audio recording studios, along with a limited number of meeting spaces at five locations. Library patrons also can check out studio equipment and use 3D print drop-off services. People also can take advantage of curbside services at library locations, in addition to PPLD’s virtual ask-a-librarian services, large digital collection, extensive hub of online resources and many virtual programs accessible online at ppld.org. For information go to ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE