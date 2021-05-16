Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SIGNINGS
Book Signings — Susan Joy Paul “Women in the Wild: The Everywoman’s Guide to Hiking, Camping and Backcountry Travel,” and Chris Meehan, “Best Outdoor Adventures Colorado Front Range: A Guide to the Region’s Greatest Hiking, Climbing, Cycling and Paddling,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Writer Night — With Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24. Registration required: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/april-2021-writers-night-2.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches will require face coverings for anyone 11 years and older to enter and use our facilities. Face shields are allowed and people who cannot medically wear a face covering will be allowed to use our facilities. The first hour is still reserved for people at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19. You can visit the library when it’s convenient for you during open hours to browse the collection and check out items, use a computer or copy, fax and scan documents.
For information go to ppld.org.
Locations:
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE