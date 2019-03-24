SIGNINGS
John Duane McKenna — Author of “Unforsaken,” noon-3 p.m. April 6, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Children’s History Hour — “Women’s History Month,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. April 6. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Jennifer Tseng, 7 p.m. April 8, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m.
April 10. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Peter Coviello — Reading from “Long Players: A Love Story in 18 Songs,” 5:30-7 p.m. April 10; lecture Does Sex Make You a God? 5:30-7 p.m. April 11, Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive, free; tinyurl.com/yys22bdo.
Book Discussion — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 10 a.m.-noon April 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute .org.
Poetry Month Celebration — With readings by Nancy Jurka, James Scott Smith and Loring Wirbel and tribute to Mary Oliver and William Stanley Merwin. Bring original works to share or favorite poem by Oliver or Merwin, 1-3 p.m. April 13, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. April 13. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m.
Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeak center.com.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon April 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE