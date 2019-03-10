LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; tinyurl.com/y9fppufa.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book & Creme Tea — With Ann Doolan-Fox, author of “Celtic Road Home: A Memoir,” 3-5 p.m. Thursday, British Pantry & Tea Room, 2403 W. Colorado Ave., $22. Reservations: 473-6659, info@thebritishpantry.net.
March Write Brain — “Thinking Outside the Publication Box,” 6-8:30 p.m. March 19, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ybqee9c5.
Children’s History Hour — “Women’s History Month,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. March 20 and 30, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 25, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. April 6. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 10 a.m.-noon April 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. April 13. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
What is a Book? — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Colorado College, Tutt Library, 1021 N. Cascade Ave., $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon April 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.