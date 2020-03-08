SIGNINGS
Ann Doolan-Fox — Author of “Celtic Road Home: A Memoir,” 2 p.m. March 15, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/sa7klcc.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/ event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Spring Book Sale — To benefit the Friends of Pikes Peak Library, 4-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; Beth Crumrine, 531-6333.
Spotlight on Local Authors — With Jean Alfieri, Nancy Kent-Koenig, Kim Myers and Luke Flowers, Donna Schlachter and Kim Yates, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Pitch Your Book: Loglines, Synopses and Queries that Hook & Hold — Pikes Peak Writers, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Road, $15 in advance, $25 cash at door; tinyurl.com/vfr5hhu.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Celebrating Women’s History Month,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 18 and 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 23, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
