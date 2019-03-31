SIGNINGS
John Duane McKenna — Author of “Unforsaken,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Barbara Nickless — Author of “Ambush,” 5-7:30 p.m. April 12, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Art Aloud 2019 — An opportunity for writers, poets and artists to share their work in celebration of National Poetry Month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Unit 100; 5-8 p.m. April 12, Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 4-8 p.m. April 19, Academy Art and Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; 4-5:30 p.m. April 26, Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Jennifer Tseng, 7 p.m. April 8, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. April 10. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Peter Coviello — Reading from “Long Players: A Love Story in 18 Songs,” 5:30-7 p.m. April 10; lecture “Does Sex Make You a God?” 5:30-7 p.m. April 11, Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive, free; tinyurl.com/yys22bdo.
Book Discussion — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 10 a.m.-noon April 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Poetry Month Celebration — With readings by Nancy Jurka, James Scott Smith and Loring Wirbel and tribute to Mary Oliver and William Stanley Merwin. Bring original works to share or favorite poem by Oliver or Merwin, 1-3 p.m. April 13, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. April 13. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “The Day the Crayons Quit,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. April 17 and 27, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon April 23, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE