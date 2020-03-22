Some events are being canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
SIGNINGS
Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins — Author of “The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters,” 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; tinyurl.com/uwfjblu.
Doug Bradley — Author of “Who’ll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance, and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America,” 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
National Poetry Month Celebration — With Cora Maddox, Joseph Murphy, Annalise Phenix and Kathryn Winogard with Poetry in Pose workshop, 1-3 p.m. April 4, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument, free; 481-2665, covered treasures.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. April 4. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Poetry 180: A Turning Back to Poetry Part I — 1-3 p.m. April 7, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillar institute.org.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. April 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. April 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Poetry 180: A Turning Back to Poetry Part II — 1-3 p.m. April 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillari nstitute.org.
Book Discussion — “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. April 17, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Poetry for the Common Man — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. April 21, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillar institute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
