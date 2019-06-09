SIGNINGS
T. Duren Jones — “Trail Mix” and “Tales from the Trails,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Sarah Byrn Rickman — “Nancy Love, WASP Pilot,” 5-8 p.m. June 20, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Pat Messier and Kim Messier — “Garden of the Gods Trading Post,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22-23, Garden of the the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; 685-9045.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O’Brien, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Summer Words Literary Festival — June 16-21, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y6summra.
Publishing 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Your Book Published in 2019 — 6-8:30 p.m. June 18, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y639pnof.
Children’s History Hour — “Quilting Stories,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. June 19 and 22, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Giant Book Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Using Mystery Tropes Across Genres — With Barbara Samuel, John Stith and Christopher Barili, 1-5 p.m. June 22, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4z28dsw.
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers, and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 24, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE