SIGNINGS
T. Duren Jones — “Trail Mix” and “Tales from the Trails,” noon-3 p.m. June 15, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Sarah Byrn Rickman — “Nancy Love, WASP Pilot,” 5-8 p.m. June 20, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Pat Messier and Kim Messier — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22-23, Garden of the the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; 685-9045.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Lit Fest — Celebration of the literary arts, Friday-June 21, Denver; lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. June 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. June 12. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O’Brien, 10 a.m.-noon June 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Summer Words Literary Festival — June 16-21, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y6summra.
Publishing 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Your Book Published in 2019 — 6-8:30 p.m. June 18, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y639pnof.
Children’s History Hour — “Quilting Stories,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. June 19 and 22, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE