SIGNINGS
Sarah Byrn Rickman — “Nancy Love, WASP Pilot,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Retired Army Green Beret Otis McGregor — “Enable Your Team’s Success,” 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive; 208-4098, pikespeakbrewing.com.
Pat Messier and Kim Messier — “Garden of the Gods Trading Post,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-June 23, Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; 685-9045.
LITERARY EVENTS
Publishing 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Your Book Published in 2019 — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y639pnof.
Children’s History Hour — “Quilting Stories,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Giant Book Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Using Mystery Tropes Across Genres — With Barbara Samuel, John Stith and Christopher Barili, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4z28dsw.
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 24, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. July 3, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. July 6. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Shipworld” by Theresa Vanay. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. Summary: Corbin suddenly felt the hair on the back of his neck rise. He had a bad feeling. He looked over his left shoulder to peer at the very dark and ominous clouds looming low in the sky to the north. He couldn’t help but feel the fear of the very bad things he knew three worlds were about to face.
