LITERARY EVENTS
Woodland Park Book Club — “Red Hole in Time” by Muriel Marshall, 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Not So Young Adult Book Club — “Starfish” by Ackemi Dawn Bowman, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Woodland Park Public Library, Teen Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. July 10, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. July 10. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Senior Circle Book Club — “Eleanor and Hick” by Susan Quinn, 10:30 a.m. July 11, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Pikes Peak Library Bookmobile — 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 11, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 520-6745.
Book Discussion — “Origin: a Novel “ by Dan Brown, 10 a.m.-noon July 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Storytime with Pikes Peak Library District — 10 a.m. July 13, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, free. Registration: 520-6745.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. July 13. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Geology Rocks,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. July 17, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Library Bookmobile — 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 25, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 520-6745.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
