LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers, and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers- night.
Woodland Park Book Club — “Red Hole in Time” by Muriel Marshall, 10:30 a.m.-noon July 2, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Not So Young Adult Book Club — “Starfish” by Ackemi Dawn Bowman, 11 a.m. July 3, Woodland Park Public Library, Teen Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrary district.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. July 3, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. July 6. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. July 10, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. July 10. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Senior Circle Book Club — “Eleanor and Hick” by Susan Quinn, 10:30 a.m. July 11, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Pikes Peak Library Bookmobile — 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 11, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 520-6745.
Book Discussion — “Origin: a Novel “ by Dan Brown, 10 a.m.-noon July 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillar institute.org.
Storytime with Pikes Peak Library District — 10 a.m. July 13, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, free. Registration: 520-6745.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. July 13. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
