SIGNINGS
Book Signing — Rocky Shockley and Tim Jones, “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past: Pikes Peak Region,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday; tinyurl.com/58kpdcsd.
Pikes Peak Library District’s Summer Adventure — Through Aug. 14, kids and teens up to age 18 can participate and win prizes through reading, moving and imagining. For information or to register, go to ppld.org/summer-adventure.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Domestic Violence: Tragedy and Hope” by Janet L. Kerr, Patricia L. Lostroh, Frances T. Pilch, Dave McCone, Howard Black, Douglas J. Miles and Erika Vida. Published b: Robert Reed Publishers. Summary: Beginning with a discussion of the magnitude of the problem of domestic violence, the authors present a fictional narrative of “Suzanne,” whose relationship with her intimate partner dissolves into abuse and violence, both physical and emotional. What follows is expert commentary on her story.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches now have almost all services, resources and spaces available again. Face coverings are optional inside all of the branches, except for Manitou Springs Library, but strongly encouraged for those 11 years and older who are not fully vaccinated. Some computers and children’s play area remain temporarily unavailable with plans to resume soon. For information go to ppld.org.
Locations:
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE