SIGNINGS
Nancy Atherton — Author of “Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
John Wesley Anderson — Author of “R.S. Kelly, A Man of the Territory,” 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Old Colorado City Historical Society, 1 S. 24th St.; jwander.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Children’s History Hour — “Geology Rocks,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Bear Creek Nature Center Story Time — Birds — 10:30 a.m.-noon July 23, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, free. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm
Pikes Peak Library Bookmobile — 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 25, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 520-6745.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 9, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Aug. 14. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; boulder coloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeak center.com.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrens literacycenter.org, childrens literacycenter.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE