SIGNINGS
Lizabeth Duckworth — Author of “Poker Alice Tubbs, the Straight Story,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Bear Creek Nature Center Story Time — Birds — 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, free. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm
Pikes Peak Library Bookmobile — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 520-6745.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Wild Idea Buffalo CO Poetry — Dan O’Brien will discuss his book and read a selection of his poetry, 2 p.m. Aug. 7, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Book Discussion — “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 9, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Aug. 14. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”A Fist Full of Earth” by Pavel Kozhevnikov. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: This book has two intriguing stories with Russian influences that will help readers better understand and appreciate the trials and tribulations of life in the Soviet Union under the Communist regime.
• ”Little Skippy” by Sonnie White. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: The life and adventures of the precious fawn Skippy give children an imaginable story that also provides lessons. Through the story, readers see Skippy grow into a proud buck.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE