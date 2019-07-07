SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Fred Bartlit, author of “Choosing the Strong Path: Reversing the Downward Spiral of Aging,” and Nancy Atherton, author of “Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold,” 5-8 p.m. July 18, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
John Wesley Anderson — Author of “R.S. Kelly, A Man of the Territory,” 1:30 p.m. July 20, Old Colorado City Historical Society, 1 S. 24th St.; jwander.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober With Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Senior Circle Book Club — “Eleanor and Hick” by Susan Quinn, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Pikes Peak Library Bookmobile — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 520-6745.
Book Discussion — “Origin: a Novel” by Dan Brown, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Storytime with Pikes Peak Library District — 10 a.m. Saturday, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, free. Registration: 520-6745.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Geology Rocks,” for ages 3-6, 10-11 a.m. July 17, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “A Walk with Grace” by Donna Harris. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: The theme of this book is perseverance. The idea for the story comes from personal experiences and from stories told by people that the author has come in contact with. She wants her readers to feel a sense of hope and encouragement.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. tinyurl.com/melzs2y.