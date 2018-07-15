SIGNINGS
Art Hop — Sandra Dallas, author of “Patchwork Bride” and “Hardscrabble,” and Jamie Raintree, author of “Perfectly Undone,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument, 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Beenie Mann — Author of “Happiness Matters — Unleash Your Superpower in 7 Easy Steps,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 27, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle; tinyurl.com/yavrk2yo.
Robert D. Loevy — Author of “Preserving a Historic Neighborhood: The Story of the Old North End in Colorado Springs, Colorado,” 2-4 p.m. July 28, 1419 N. Tejon St.; 640-5895, bloevy@ coloradocollege.edu.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers’ July Write Brain — “Tell Us What You Want (What Your Really Really Want),” 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ycb73oce.
Children’s History Hour — “Pawsitively Pets,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., donations accepted. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Book Discussion — “It’s All Relative: Adventures Up and Down the World’s Family Tree” by A. J. Jacobs, 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 27, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
Literary Walk in the Woods — 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 28, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle. Reservations: 576-2016.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Aug. 4. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Converge Lecture Series — Junot Diaz, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Small Great Things: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE