LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Writers Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday; tinyurl.com/2tnvn97v.
How’s Your Mood and Outdoor Themed Story Hour — 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, The Garden Café, 401 S. Nevada Ave., donations accepted. Registration required for in-person and virtual; lilmissstoryhour.com.
Frank Waters/Gold Quill Awards Ceremony — Author Pam Houston, a Colorado resident, has received the Frank Waters Award by the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District. “Colorado Springs: A Changing Landscape,” a soft-bound coffee-table book that includes historical photos of the city along with current photos of the same locations, has received the Gold Quill Award, 4-7 p.m. Aug. 8, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5590 Tech Center Drive, $45. Reservations required by Friday; tinyurl.com/ereuf8j3.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches now have almost all services, resources and spaces available again. Face coverings are optional inside all of the branches, but strongly encouraged for those 11 years and older who are not fully vaccinated. Some computers and children’s play area remain temporarily unavailable with plans to resume soon. For information go to ppld.org.
Locations:
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE