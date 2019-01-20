SIGNINGS
Ewald Lapioli — Author of “Professor Earth and Banana Slugs,” noon-3 p.m. Feb. 2, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; Jim, 419-7660.
Mary page-Clay — Author of “The Mouse in the House” and “Preacher’s Coming to Dinner” noon-3 p.m. Feb. 9, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; Jim, 419-7660.
Larry Stebbins — Author of “The No Strain Gardening Method, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 20, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Children’s History Hour — “Trains, Trolleys, Horses, of Course!” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Book Discussion — “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches From the Border” by Francisco Cantu, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk, Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 13, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; tinyurl.com/y9fppufa.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
February Write Brain — “Order From Chaos: Fiction Plotting Devices for the Non-Fiction Writer,” 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7b2ruex.
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/ y8jzbrex.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
Winter Writer’s Nonfiction Writing Class — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $15-$45. Registration: 488-0880.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE