SIGNINGS
Sandra Dallas — “Westering Woman” and “Someplace to Call Home,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 18, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Mava Joyce — “Beyond Aftershocks,” 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/ event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
How to Write and Publish a Graphic Novel — Presented by Ted Intoricio, with discussion and book signings with Adrienne Norris, Dylan Edwards, Lonnie Allen and Kevin Caron, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., free. Registration: 419-7660.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Tips, Techniques & Tribulations of Short Story Writing — 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/vj8m4ag.
Children’s History Hour — “Day Dreams,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 and 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Book Discussion — “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jan. 17, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
How to Read a Novel: Style, Structure and Symbolism — 1-3 p.m. Jan. 23, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
