SIGNINGS
Peter and Kelli Bronski — “No Gluten No Problem Pizza,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Joseph DeBise — “In Her Name...,” 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
How to Read a Novel: Style, Structure and Symbolism — 1-3 p.m. Thursday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Children’s History Hour — “Day Dreams,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Satuday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeakwriters.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Feb. 1. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Book Discussion — “Less: A Novel” by Andrew Sean Greer, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE