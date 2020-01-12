SIGNINGS
Sandra Dallas — “Westering Woman” and “Someplace to Call Home,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Mava Joyce — “Beyond Aftershocks,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Peter and Kelli Bronski — “No Gluten No Problem Pizza,” 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Tips, Techniques & Tribulations of Short Story Writing — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/vj8m4ag.
Children’s History Hour — “Day Dreams,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Jan. 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Book Discussion — “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
How to Read a Novel: Style, Structure and Symbolism — 1-3 p.m. Jan. 23, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Misremembering the Holocaust: The Liberation of Buchenwald and the Limits of Memory” by George R. Mastroianni. Published by George Mastroianni. Summary: The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The ranks of those who experienced and witnessed the war grow thinner with every passing day. In anticipation of the inevitable passing of those with firsthand memories of World War II, extensive and aggressive efforts have been made to collect and preserve the personal testimony of those who were there.
• ”Westering Women” by Sandra Dallas. Published by St. Martin’s Press. Summary: “If you are an adventuresome young woman of high moral character and fine health, are you willing to travel to California in search of a good husband?”
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE