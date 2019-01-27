SIGNINGS
Ewald Lapioli — Author of “Professor Earth and Banana Slugs,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; Jim, 419-7660.
Mary Page-Clay — Author of “The Mouse in the House” and “Preacher’s Coming to Dinner,” noon-3 p.m. Feb. 9, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; Jim, 419-7660.
Larry Stebbins — Author of “The No Strain Gardening Method,” 4-7 p.m. Feb. 20, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Poetry Reading by Layli Long Soldier — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 389-6607.
Keynote address by Roxane Gay — 7 p.m. Friday, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St. Free, tickets required, available at Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Book Discussion — “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches From the Border” by Francisco Cantu, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk, Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 13, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; tinyurl.com/y9fppufa.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
February Write Brain — “Order From Chaos: Fiction Plotting Devices for the Non-Fiction Writer,” 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7b2ruex.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “As Long as We Both Shall Live: A Novel” by JoAnn Chaney. Published by: Flatiron Books. Summary: A wicked examination of a marriage gone very wrong.